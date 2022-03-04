Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $135,000.
JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,423 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.