Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $135,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,423 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

