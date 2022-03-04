Legacy Private Trust Co. Invests $3.97 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,761,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,348 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 339,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 105,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

