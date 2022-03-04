Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.34. The company had a trading volume of 328,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,115. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.78.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.