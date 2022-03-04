Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

