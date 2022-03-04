Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 131,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,481 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 142,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,430. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

