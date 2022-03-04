Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.09. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $115.85.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lemonade by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

