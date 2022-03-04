Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,112 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $13,986,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of ASG stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.94. 209,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,705. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.