Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,720 ($23.08) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.46) to GBX 1,750 ($23.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

BYG opened at GBX 1,375 ($18.45) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,515.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,521.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($23.61).

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.41), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,921,239.77).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.