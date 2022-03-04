Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.74. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating ) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

