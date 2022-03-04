Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Down 7.9%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.61. 105,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,476,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.