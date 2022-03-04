Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lilium in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LILM. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

NASDAQ LILM opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Lilium has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

