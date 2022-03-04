Lincoln E. Benet Sells 20,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMG opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

