Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the January 31st total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 752.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDAF remained flat at $$1.79 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora from €2.03 ($2.28) to €2.06 ($2.31) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

