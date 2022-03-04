Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCTX. TheStreet cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 422.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 308,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,634. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $220.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

