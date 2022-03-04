Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the January 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTMCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 70,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,730. Lithium Chile has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Chile from $0.70 to $1.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

