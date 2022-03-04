Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) COO John Frank A. St Sells 8,063 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $447.82. 4,551,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $458.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.48.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
