Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) COO John Frank A. St Sells 8,063 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $447.82. 4,551,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $458.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

