Loi Nguyen Sells 9,778 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.20 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after acquiring an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

