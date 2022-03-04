London Stock Exchange Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 70 (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,284 ($97.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96). The company has a market cap of £40.60 billion and a PE ratio of 69.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,027.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,285.61.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LSEG shares. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.17) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

In related news, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.