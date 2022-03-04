Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.60. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 32,096 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

