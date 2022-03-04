L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.80

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.80 and last traded at $73.87, with a volume of 114314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRLCY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($488.76) to €450.00 ($505.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €458.00 ($514.61) to €339.00 ($380.90) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

