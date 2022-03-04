LPL Financial LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

