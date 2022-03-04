LPL Financial LLC Purchases 12,680 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,071 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

