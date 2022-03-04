LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $469.45 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $313.92 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

