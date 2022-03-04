LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.09% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period.
PJP opened at $76.69 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.
PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
