M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MBSC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,197. M3 Brigade Acquisition III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in M3 Brigade Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in M3 Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M3 Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. 24.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is based in New York.

