Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MFD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,173. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
