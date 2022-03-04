Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Declares $0.22 Semi-Annual Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share by the software maker on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Magic Software Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $910.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 75.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 1,061.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About Magic Software Enterprises (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.