Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

