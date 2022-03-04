Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Magna International alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,930.

MG traded down C$4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$84.35. 2,002,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$84.03 and a 12-month high of C$126.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.55. The company has a market cap of C$25.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.