Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,548. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

