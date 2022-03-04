Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.89

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$117.89 and traded as high as C$134.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$131.69, with a volume of 2,931 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEQ shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$130.83.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported C$4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$2.45. The business had revenue of C$42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.7199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.