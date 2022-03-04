Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Yellow were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yellow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yellow by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 56.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 406,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 94.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 402,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yellow alerts:

YELL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Profile (Get Rating)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.