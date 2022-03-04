Man Group plc Purchases New Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth $126,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GCMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile (Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.