Man Group plc Takes $156,000 Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Puma Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $84,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $2,790,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

PBYI stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,114 shares of company stock valued at $113,792. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.