Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.72

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 3985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

MANU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $554.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,934,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Manchester United by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,166,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after buying an additional 693,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,346,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 218,178 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 4.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 810,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

