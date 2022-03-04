Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

Get Mannatech alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mannatech by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mannatech in the second quarter valued at $343,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at $3,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.