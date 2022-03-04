Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,267,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.