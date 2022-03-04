Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

