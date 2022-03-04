Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Down 5.7%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 8,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,124,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Several brokerages have commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)
oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.
