Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Down 5.7%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 8,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,124,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several brokerages have commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Get Markforged alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.