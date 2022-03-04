Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

