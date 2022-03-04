Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.19. 25,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,183. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.98 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.