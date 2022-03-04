Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $76.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

