Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 41,997 SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth about $496,000.

Get SilverSPAC alerts:

NASDAQ:SLVRU opened at $9.74 on Friday. SilverSPAC Inc has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.