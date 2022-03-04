Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.11. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

