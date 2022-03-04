Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,398 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,728,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. 43.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,196 shares of company stock worth $303,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.87 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%. Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

