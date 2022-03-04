Marshall Wace LLP Sells 110,536 Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 110,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKEP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BKEP stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 15.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

