Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Marvell Technology has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marvell Technology has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.22. 719,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,158,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.