Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

