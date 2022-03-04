Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.480-$0.540 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.65.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,934,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,158,996. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,021 shares of company stock worth $29,358,388. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

