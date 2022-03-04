MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE MTZ opened at $76.85 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $74.92 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

